La Casera: claims about quality compromise, spurious —NAFDAC, SON

Two top regulatory agencies in the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), have commended the La Casera Company Plc for maintaining high quality standard in the production of its beverages, while describing the allegation of quality compromise, leveled against the company as spurious.

Speaking during a tour of the company’s plant in Lagos recently, the Director General NAFDAC, Mrs Yetunde Oni, stated that the company had always complied fully with the agency’s regulations regarding food and beverage manufacturing processes since opening its door for business one and a half decades ago.

The DG, who was represented by a Special Assistant in the agency, Mr William Effiok, stated that when the agency got wind of the quality compromise allegation against the company, it embarked on a thorough investigation of some of the products, which involved taking samples from the markets, and those on the company’s production line, with a view to ascertaining the authenticity of the claim.

“After some period of investigation, which involved visits to the company’s plants and taking samples of the products from the open markets for tests in our laboratory, we discovered that the allegation was not only false, but baseless,” Effiok stated.

The DG expressed delight at the level of compliance and strict adherence to modern food and beverage production guidelines, while commending the company for investing in ultra-modern production line that operates under very hygienic conditions, with minimal human interference.

The Director, Product Certification, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr Bayo Adigun, commended the company for having the courage to throw its gate open to the public for inspection.

“We appreciate the management team of the La Casera Company for hosting us on this visit and would like to state that this kind of partnership between regulators and manufacturers are aimed at supporting companies in making sure that they maintain their standard,” he added.

Expressing the company’s delight at the visit, the company’s Chief Executive, Mr Roland Ebelt, stated that such visit would give the company the platform to showcase its upgraded production lines, as well as assure the public of the company’s commitment to quality.