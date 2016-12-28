La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort stokes World Guinness Book of Record

The tourism image of Nigeria in the global reckoning is aiming towards the top as a Nigerian tourism destination, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, located in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki; Lagos has been tipped as one of the African tourism sites which might grace a conspicuous page in the World Guinness Book of Records.

Hospitality Watch, a NGO in the tourism industry made this hint in a release made available to press men in Lagos revealed that ‘We have been making a compilation of the tourism feat being performed at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort which are unequalled and unparallel in the history of the tourism world.”

The release signed by Mr Martin Adewale , Public Communications Director pointed out “ It is gratifying that good things or news are emanating from the tourism conclave of Ambassador Wanle Akinboboye which are not only of pride to the resort, but of immense image benefits to Nigeria.”

The NGO listed some of the tourism feats which Ambassador Akinboboye has been able to place on the sand of tourism topography which include: the construction of Idanre Hill Resorts with full compliments and fittings in 90 days; the construction of the first Africa shaped pool ever in the history of the world, the inauguration of SIMI, a new concept in beach relaxation and to cap it all, the construction of the Longest Swimming Pool by the Beach”

Hospitality Watch added: “You will agree with us that these are not mere flash off the pan, or a wish of memory. It is not also a brain wave of no substance. You will agree that is a product of a deep thinking mental creation of an incredible prodigious genius whose sense of creativity is beyond imagination.’’

Mr Martins disclosed “We have been perusing and studying the criteria of enlistment into the Guinness Book of Records and we have found out that La Campagne has scored above the benchmark of excellence. Thus, we are of the hope that the name of this resort will grace a page of this global bank of out of the world feats.”