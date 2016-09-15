logo

Kwara generates N1.5bn IGR

September 15, 2016 / : Biola Azeez - Ilorin

AS part of efforts to improve the fortune of the state, Kwara State governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has said the state government now generates about N1.5 billion monthly as internally generated revenue from about N500 million monthly that was generated before the introduction of new revenue collection strategy through the State Internal Revenue Service.

Governor Ahmed said this at a function organised by members of a socio-cultural group, Third Estate, Ilorin, adding that states must look beyond earnings from the federation account in order to survive present funding challenges  from the Federal Government.

According to the governor, his administration had since changed the process of revenue generation without introducing new taxes to meet the current challenges of infrastructural development.

“I am happy that the consciousness has come to us as a country, as a state and most importantly as a government that we cannot continue to depend on federation allocations.

“Hence, we have been able to drive our internally generated revenue by changing the process and the personnel,” he explained.

