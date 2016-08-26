Kwakwanso: You’re unfit to preach the Rule of Law, Kashamu tells Fayose

The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Prince Buruji Kashamu, has taken a swipe at the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose over his condemnation of the alleged sealing off of the residence of the former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, by the police

Media reports had it that the police recently sealed off Kwakwanso’s Kano residence where a mass wedding was to take place.

In a statement issued on Friday in Lagos, Kashamu said Fayose lacks the temperament and credentials to counsel anyone on democracy and the Rule of Law.

The statement reads in part, “It is said that the law of equity is the law of conscience and those who seek equity must do equity. To be an advocate for other people’s rights, you must yourself guarantee and respect the rights of others. Fayose’s posture as a latter-day human rights activist and advocate for the Rule of Law distorts the authenticity of civil rights advocacy because his political trail is muddied by his inglorious acts of lawlessness, impunity and flagrant disregard for the Rule of Law and democracy. His crass lawlessness, impunity and flagrant disregard for democracy and the Rule of Law are at the roots of the leadership crisis rocking the PDP instead of the pretence that the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are behind it. They have their own issues which they are addressing and so do not have time for our intra-party wrangling.”

The statement added that, “The nation will not forget how he belligerently hampered the courts in Ekiti State when some persons instituted a matter against him at the Ekiti State High Court in the build up to his election in 2014. Many of his benefactors and indigenes of Ekiti State are still squirming from the sting of his high-handedness and betrayal. You cannot give what you do not have and a man who is himself guilty of a human rights violation, lawlessness and impunity cannot become a judge, jury and crusader for any advocacy for the sanctity of the law. He is merely playing to the gallery.”

Kashamu said it was common knowledge that Kwakwanso and his successor, the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje have some political differences which bother on ego and leadership of the APC in the state even while they are members of the same party.

“Now, how does that concern the President? It was too cheap for Fayose to latch on that to run his mouth against the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His constant bashing of the President on any and every issue or incident has become predictable, monotonous and childish.

He went on, “It is high time he realized that the elections are over and the President is the leader of all. If anyone seeks to denigrate him, he is not just rubbishing the symbol of our sovereignty but the entire country and its people.

“Like I have often said some of those making the noise are doing so for selfish reasons. Fayose was the loudest in criticizing the Federal Government’s anti-corruption until it was revealed that he benefitted from the arms fund and got a lot of kickbacks from contracts in Ekiti State. The need to launder his squalid image is understandable but a pot does not get scrubbed clean of soot because it is audacious enough to call a kettle black.”

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to continue the push for the abolition of immunity clause so that all those found to have looted our commonwealth can face the consequences of their action.

“Immunity clause should not be used as a shield for delinquents in executive positions,” Kashamu said.