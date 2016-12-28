Kupolokun heads Akeredolu’s 21-member transition committee

ONDO State governor-elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has set up a 21-member transition committee headed by the erstwhile Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funso Kupolokun, ahead of the February 2017 inauguration of a new government in the state.

According to advertisement placed in the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, Jones Ogunmusire will be the secretary of the committee, which comprises stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and nominees of Mr Akeredolu.

Other members are Yele Omogunwa, Tunji Abayomi, Karina Tuyan, Niyi Adegbonmire, K.B. Sheba, Tunde Moneyin, Akin Aruwajoye, Ajose Kudehinbu, Boye Oyewunmi, Kole Oluwajana, Bishop Adeyemi, Ife Iji, Adewale Gbakinro, Olotu James, Gbenga Olaniyi Omowunmi Isaac, Jibayo Adeyeye, Victor Olabimtan and Tunji Ariyomo.

The committee, it was gathered, would interface with key ministries and agencies on the programmes and projects of government.

Also, the inauguration ceremonies committees, headed by Jamiu Ekungba and Jibayo Adeyeye as chairman and secretary respectively, had also been inaugurated.

Name of the committees and some of their members are as follows: protocol – Victor Olabimtan, Kunle Adebayo, Saka Yusuf; venue and infrastructure – Lincoln Afolabi Ojo, Babajide Akeredolu, Odunayo Odimayo; mobilisation – Ade Adetimehin, Ifedayo Abegunde, Diran Iyantan; media and publicity- Yemi Olowolabi, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, Allen Sowore; entertainment- Lola Fagbemi, Rasheed Badmus, David Agbede; security- Olu Apata, Gbenga Atiba, Jacob Adebo; medical- Ayodele Oluwasegun, Adelusi Obe and Rotimi Wilson.