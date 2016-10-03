Kudos to INEC on Edo election

I want to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the successful conduct of the Edo State governorship election. I am happy that the success has justified the postponement by the electoral body, and I hope this achievement will be replicated in Ondo State next month when the citizens votes for a new chief executive. I want INEC to start preparing for the Ondo State election now that it is done with that of Edo.

It is important that the date for the Ondo State governorship election is not tampered with so that losers in the election will not have anything to blame their loss on.

It is also important that INEC meets the security agencies that will monitor the election in order to fashion out ways through which this electoral assignment will take. We don’t want a situation whereby the electoral body and security agencies will be working separately on the same purpose.

I, therefore, want to urge Ondo State citizens to participate actively in the forthcoming election so that the new governor will be indebted to the people, as this will make him work hard towards taking the state to the next level.

Olajide Adebayo,

Akure,

Ondo State.