Kogi wages war on kidnappers, as police arrest 30

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said the “Operation Total Freedom” special squad set up to fight crime in the state, has arrested over 30 kidnappers who have been tormenting residents.

This was just as the governor declared his readiness to defeat the menace of kidnapping in the state and restore sanity across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Speaking on efforts aimed at combating crime, Bello, who spoke through his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the kidnappers were arrested around Obajana, in Lokoja Local Government Area and Itakpe, in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the people were arrested when the special squad, which is a combination of the men of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), established by the state government, invaded the hideouts being used as camps.

The governor, who said the suspected kidnappers had been handed over to the state command of the police, expressed delight that his massive investment in security of lives and property in the state was beginning to yield desired results.

Fanwo said: “The governor took the challenge of securing the people at such a critical time as this. He changed the security architecture of his administration and harped more on improving the numerical and technological strength of the security agencies. He also provided brand new Ford vans to security agencies and launched a security outfit for the state, made up of all security agencies codenamed ‘Operation Total Freedom’.

Corroborating the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kogi State command, William Anya, said the state command had also stepped up efforts at securing the people of the state and those travelling through the highways.

He said the Inspector-General of Police and the state government had been supporting and encouraging the command to provide security of lives and property of the people.

He noted that the suspects would be arraigned immediately investigation was concluded.