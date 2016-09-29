Kogi varsity lecturers threaten strike

Academic activities may again be disrupted at the Kogi State University, Anyigba, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the university has threatened to resume the strike it suspended last July.

The acting chairman of the union, Dr. Daniel Aina, said the lecturer would resume the strike because of the breach of agreement reached with it by the authorities of the university.

According to him, the management and the Governing council of the institution had been embarking on selective salary payment that had left out about 195 professors and Ph.D holders for about three months.

He, however, expressed worries that the development might lead to exodus in the system as they might have no other option than to migrate to other universities.

Aina added that already the staff strength of the university had dwindled to alarming stage over 40 lecturers had left the institution since the crisis started.

According to the chairman their negotiation and agreement with the interim council have been flaunted adding that having explored all necessary avenue including an audience with the Governing council without positive result they have brought the matter to the public domain.

He said, “We find it expedient to draw your attention to the present state of things as it relates to the ASUU-KSU verse Government saga. Recall that between April 14th 2016 and July 29th 2016 ASUU-KSU was on a ‘No pay no work’ action to press for prompt payment of salaries for academic staff.

“We reiterated it was one wild reason for staff exodus and is capable of leading our members into corruption tendencies. We also highlighted that the tax regime imposed on us is outrageously higher than what is obtained elsewhere.”

He said Government paid one month salary as at 29th of July because they were desperate they resumed adding that many lecturers are being owed 4 months and others 2 months.

“ASUU has kept to the spirit of the MoU by not invoking the Congress resolution after two months.

He said neither the tax holiday or the solicited tax rebate has been implemented.