Kogi PDP in crisis as SEC members suspend chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kogi State, is enmeshed in crisis as the state chairman of the party, Sam Uhuotu, was on Thursday, suspended by some members of the State Executive Committee (SEC).

The suspension, which came after a vote of no confidence passed on the chairman, was contained in letter addressed to Uhuotu, on September 29 and signed by 30 of the SEC members.

The members , at a meeting held at the secretariat of the party in Lokoja, the state capital, accused the chairman of violating the provisions of Chapter 10, Section 58 (1a,b, c, d and h) of the constitution of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the SEC members, the state youth leader, Stephen Onoji, said the chairman had deliberately refused to call meetings of the SEC since assuming office, adding that he hardly come to the office in Lokoja, as he prefers to stay in Abuja.

The letter read in part: “The underlisted members of the state executive committee of the party wish to bring to your notice that we no longer have confidence in your ability to lead and carry the party to its desired destination due to your constant and deliberate violations of the provisions of our party constitution.

“You have deliberately refused to pass any information to members of the state executive committee, which has led to lack of party activities in the state, local and ward levels. The party, as it is today in the state under your leadership, has remained stagnant

“You have constituted yourself into a one -man executive, where you take and implement decisions without following the laid down provisions of the party. After the loss of the party in most of the elections, you didn’t deem it fit to call for meetings to discuss the supplementary election to make the party strategise for those elections so that assistance could be rendered to our various candidates involved.”

The SEC members also lamented that the local government and ward chapters of the party had been completely cut off from the party, leading to loss of popularity at the grassroots level.

“By your action, you have relegated the party to its lowest level which has resulted in the party losing election to a candidate it has always defeated by hundreds of thousands votes difference being defeated by the party overnight.

“You have refused to account for fund collected on behalf of the party and expenditures incurred, most especially, during the last two conventions in Port Harcourt. Your method of financial appropriation contravenes the financial provisions of our party”, the letter stated.

The SEC members, however, said following the suspension of Uhuotu, the state deputy chairman is to act and constitute a disciplinary committee, consisting seven people to look into the allegations leveled against the chairman.

But reacting to the allegations, the embattled chairman said he had not been officially briefed of any allegation.

He said he could only respond after being duly informed of the allegations levelled against him.