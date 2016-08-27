Kiss Daniel, Francis Duru set for Nollywood Film festival Germany

The German city of Frankfurt will come alive again as Nollywood Film festival Germany and its sister event, Nollywood Europe Golden Award will be heldsfrom September 8 to 10, 2016.

The yearly event, organised by Ehizoya Golden Entertainment, which will take place in Frankfurt which includes film shows, interactions and networking by filmmakers and other entertainment and culture merchants, will premiere a new movie ‘Diplomatic Strings’, shot in Germany and Lagos and written and directed by Paul Julius Obomokhai. It is produced by Isaac Izoya and Queen Blessing Ituah for Ehizoya Golden Entertainment. The N30 million production movie features top Nollywood stars like Francis Duru, Uche Ogbodo, Cassandra Odita, Gorge Eyo and Cynthia Agholor with German and American stars.

According to the organisers, the show is set to celebrate Nigerian films in Europe by honouring contributors to the progress of society apart from providing entertainment.

Ace TV producer, Kunle Aborishade, will grace the occasion, alongside screen actor, Francis Duru who will be joined by Charles Inojie, by popular demand, to anchor the NEGA Awards event.

Also, a delegation of members of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), including its vice-president, Joy Chinasa Onyechere, are also expected at NEGA/NIFF 2016.

Speaking further on the event, the organisers added that “Woju crooner, Kiss Daniel, will be on his first tour of Europe courtesy of Isaac Izoya, the President of Ehizoya Golden Entertainment.