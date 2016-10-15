_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/death-penalty-land-grabbers-commendable-nis/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=32574","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Kiki Omeili wins Lagos Under 40 Awards for Best Female Act, English

October 15, 2016 Newton-Ray Ukwuoma Entertainment

Doctor-turned-actress, Kiki Omeili, has won the Best Female Act, (English) at the Lagos Under 40 Awards.

The Lekki Wives actress topped the nominees list that comprised heavyweight actresses such as Kehinde Bankole, Lilan Esoro, Adesua Etomi, Nse Ekpe Etim and Omoni Oboli to become the maiden winner of the award.

Lagos 30 Under 40 Awards, a Lagos State initiative organised to celebrate young people who have risen to the top echelon in the entertainment industry, announced the winners of the maiden award event on their Instagram page on Wednesday.

The award presentation ceremony, which was scheduled to be held Sunday, 9th October at the Bamboo Halls & Spaces, was cancelled due to logistical reason.

However, speaking to Saturday Tribune about why the event was put on hold, the Head of Communications of Shawttynatt, the organising outfit, Mrs. Adebukola Ogunrinde, said that the award plaque will be presented to the winners.

She said, “We encountered a major setback from our sponsors at the last minutes. And we didn’t want to hold a below-the-standard event. However, the award plaque will be presented to the winners at our office. We hope that the next edition will be well celebrated”.

Other winners include, OC Ukeje, Best Male Act, (English), Lateef Adeimeji, Best Actor, (Yoruba), Yewande Adekoya, Best Actress (Yoruba), Nancy Isime, New Face of Nollywood.

