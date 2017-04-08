Kidnapping: Bayelsa Police Command nabs soldier, engineer

The Bayelsa Police Command on Saturday, said it arrested two suspects, a serving soldier and an engineer for kidnapping a lady in Warri, Delta on April 4, 2017.

The suspects were paraded before newsmen by Bayelsa Police Commisioner, Mr Asuquo Amba.

Amba said the suspects abducted one Aya Beauty aged 25 from Warri, Delta and took her to Bayelsa where the victim was kept captive in a hotel and demanded a ransom of N24 million from her family.

The Command said it also arrested an ex-soldier with a military pistol along Zarama road in the East-West road during a stop and search operations.

Amba said the three suspects would be charged to court as soon as ongoing investigations to their crimes were concluded.

Amba said the command has benefitted from the community’s involvement to crime fighting through active participation of neighborhood watch and vigilante groups.

He said the command has resolved to work closely with traditional institutions, security stakeholders and Non Governmental Organizations, Youth groups and all relevant agencies to make the state.

On the abduction of Beauty, Amba explained that the N24 million ransom was later reduced to N11 million, later to N200, 000 before they ran out of luck.

Amba said before the suspects were arrested by the police, the fiancée of the victim had advanced the N200, 000 to the suspected kidnappers.

The commissioner who advised sister security agencies to ensure that dismissed officers were profiled and stripped of ammunition to check the menace of criminally minded ex-servicemen who use illicit weapons to terrorise the society.