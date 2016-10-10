_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/suspects-hide-human-heads-bread/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/3-robbers-mechanic-die-lagos-bridge-accident/iddo-accident/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Kidnapped BUK lecturer regains freedom

October 10, 2016 David Metro

The authorities of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) have confirmed the release of its lecturer, Mr Saminu Aliyu-Kiri, who was kidnapped in Kaduna State, Thursday night.

Director, Public Affairs of the university, Mallam Ahmed Shehu, confirmed the release of the abducted lecturer in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, on Sunday.

Shehu said the lecturer, who regained his freedom on October 7, had since been reunited with his family in Kano.

“As I am talking to you now, the lecturer has regained his freedom and reunited with his family,” he said.

Shehu, who did not state whether ramson was paid before the release, stated that it was by God’s miracle  the lecturer regained his freedom.

NAN recalled that Aliyu-Kiri of Faculty of Computer Science of the university, was kidnapped alongside two other persons in Kaduna State while returning from an official assignment in Saki, Oyo State.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online