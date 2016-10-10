Kidnapped BUK lecturer regains freedom

The authorities of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) have confirmed the release of its lecturer, Mr Saminu Aliyu-Kiri, who was kidnapped in Kaduna State, Thursday night.

Director, Public Affairs of the university, Mallam Ahmed Shehu, confirmed the release of the abducted lecturer in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, on Sunday.

Shehu said the lecturer, who regained his freedom on October 7, had since been reunited with his family in Kano.

“As I am talking to you now, the lecturer has regained his freedom and reunited with his family,” he said.

Shehu, who did not state whether ramson was paid before the release, stated that it was by God’s miracle the lecturer regained his freedom.

NAN recalled that Aliyu-Kiri of Faculty of Computer Science of the university, was kidnapped alongside two other persons in Kaduna State while returning from an official assignment in Saki, Oyo State.