Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son dies, Buhari offers condolences to family

Ken Saro-Wiwa Jnr, son of the late Nigerian environmentalist, on Tuesday, died at a London hospital after suffering a stroke, his family has said.

Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr, 47, a former journalist, served as an aide to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

His father was an outspoken activist against the environmental damage in Ogoniland, an oil-rich region in the Niger Delta in South East Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Saro-Wiwa family as well as the government and people of Rivers State on the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa Jnr.

He also commiserated with the people of Ogoni Kingdom over the passage of their illustrious son, author and environmental activist, who was an ardent believer in the unity, progress and stability of his community.

Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in a statement on Wednesday said Buhari joined them in mourning the sudden and painful passing of a promising Nigerian whose willingness and dedication to the clean-up of Ogoni land inspired a healing process in Nigeria after the death of his father, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

“As the world mourns Saro-Wiwa Jnr, the President believes the commitment of the journalist in serving three Nigerian presidents in various capacities clearly exemplifies his patriotism, statesmanship and foresightedness,” the statement said.

Buhari, who has initiated the process of cleaning up the Niger Delta region, urged family, friends and associates to honour Saro-Wiwa’s memory by making his dream of an environmentally safe, secured and prosperous Ogoni land a reality.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will comfort all who mourn the deceased and grant his soul eternal rest.