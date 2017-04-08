Trending Now

Kano Fire Service saves 157 lives, goods worth N405m in March ― official

April 8, 2017 Latest News

THE Kano State Fire Service saved 157 lives and goods worth N405million from 131 fire outbreaks in March, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Its director, Alhaji Mustapha Rilwan, also told NAN in Kano on Friday that the estimated property destroyed by fire during the period was N64.8million.

“We received 91 rescue calls, 40 false alarms from the public and also 160 special services,” he said.

Rilwan, who said that 157 lives were saved from the incidents, regretted that nine lives were lost.

The director, however, advised the general public against storing petrol in their shops and houses during the dry season.

He said this was to avoid unforeseen dangers.

