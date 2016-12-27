Kano APC factional chairman accuses N’West leadership of destabilising party

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji HarunaDoguwa, has accused the North-West national vice chairman of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, of fanning the embers of disunity among APC members in the state.

Doguwa’s, who spoke to newsmen, on Monday, in Kano, was reacting to the confirmation of Abdullahi Abbas, his rival, as the acting chairman of the party, by APC North-West leadership.

The leadership crisis rocking the APC in Kano recently deepened, following the insistence of the Doguwa-led faction, loyal to immediate past state governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as the authentic leadership of the party.

Doguwa, however insisted that he remained the authentic and elected chairman of APC in Kano, just as he picked holes with Abdulkadir’s action.

His words: “I want to assure everybody that I remain the elected APC chairman in Kano State and I will not hesitate to take all necessary actions as contained in our constitution to safeguard and protect the interest of the APC.

“In defence of the constitution of the APC, it has come to my notice that one Inuwa Abdulkadir, as vice chairman of the North-West APC has written and sent a letter to Kano State to insult the collective sensitivity of Kano people.

“We shall also work hard to protect the constitution of the APC and our hard-earned victory in the last general election, which we got without any meaningful contribution from those who are now trying to cause trouble and chaos in our great party.

“The architect of this trouble is the vice chairman of the North-West and the state government is the one sponsoring the crisis.

“This letter, I learnt, was sent to cause chaos in the party in Kano State. Let me appeal to all peace-loving APC members in Kano State to remain law-abiding and calm. Inuwa Abdulkadir or the zonal office has no power, no right to remove anybody elected to occupy executive position in the Kano exco.

“The so-called meeting held in Jigawa was not held in accordance with the dictates of the party’s constitution; even at that, the issue of Kano crisis was not discussed.”