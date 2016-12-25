Kalu greets Christians, calls for special prayers for Nigeria

former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to embrace the acts of alms-giving, togetherness and peaceful coexistence regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences.

Kalu said this year’s Christmas should be celebrated by offering special prayers for the nation, adding that the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will manifest in the long run.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, the former governor said, “as we celebrate Christmas, it is important for us to appraise ourselves individually and as a people. Let us in the spirit of the festivity demonstrate propriety and moral values in our daily pursuits.

“Nigeria is blessed as a multireligious country and as such, we should not allow personal sentiments override our collective resolve to have a united and indivisible country. We can only attain greatness as a nation through peace, unity and harmony.”

The former governor tasked people at the helm at all levels of government to make the people’s welfare a top priority on their agenda.

While wishing the Christian faithful a hitch free celebration, Kalu urged them to extend the Christmas merriment to people of other religious denominations.