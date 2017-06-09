Kaduna lawmaker, 3 others kidnapped

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isa Salihu, has been kidnapped with three other persons along the Kaduna- Birniin Gwari road. A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isa Salihu, has been kidnapped with three other persons along the Kaduna- Birniin Gwari road.

Salisu represents Magajin Garin constituency of Birnin Gwari Local Government in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Findings show that the incident occurred on Thursday when the lawmaker was on his way from Birnin Gwari to Kaduna.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Usman Aliyu, when contacted said the police will investigate to the development.

It would be recalled, the lawmaker is the second member of the state House of Assembly to be kidnapped.