Kaduna to immunise 3 million children

Determined to rid Kaduna State of wild polio virus, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), Dr Hadiza S. Balarabe, said the state government has concluded arrangement to immunise three million children.

Dr Balarabe urged parents and caregivers in the state to allow their children to be vaccinated against the virus.

In a message to commemorate the 2016 World Polio Day celebration in Kaduna, on Monday, Balarabe said the state government was committed to the total eradication of the polio virus.

She also reiterated that all parents must be responsible and ensure their children were not left out in the exercise.

She said 2016 World Polio Day was an opportunity for the global polio eradication community and the government to renew it’s promised of polio – free world to future generation.

“Tremendous achievements were recorded from December 2012 to date. Nigeria recorded only four reported cases of wild polio virus in Borno State this year as against zero case over the same period last year. Kaduna State in particular did not record any case of wild polio virus since November 2012.

“In view of the intensified efforts to ensure total eradication of polio in Kaduna State, the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, in collaboration with all the development partners working in the state, plan to celebrate world polio day in the state.

“The celebration will give opportunity to all stakeholders to rob minds on the success recorded and the challenges and look at the way forward in making Kaduna State polio free.

“The highlights of the activities will include lectures, rallies and distribution of IEC materials to the public for awareness among others,” she said.