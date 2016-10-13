Kaduna committed to meet 800MW electricity demand by 2020 —el-rufai

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/goodie-ibru-not-run-family/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=32328","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 13, 2016 Latest News

KADUNA State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has said that the state is committed to meet its current electricity demand by 2020.

He said  this in his keynote address at the 5th Annual Powering Africa: Nigeria investment summit, held at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The governor was represented at the event by the Managing Director of the Kaduna Power Supply Company, Dr Abdulkarim Mayere. He  saidthat his administration had provided enabling environment for prospective investors to  parner with the government while promising that ease of doing business is assured.

He said that effective security and sustainable policies had been put in place to ensure electricity self sufficient by 2020.

He said: “Kaduna State current energy demand stands at 538 megawatt, while our current allocation is 196 megawatt. “Now, we are having a deficit of 342 megawatt of power supply which is hampering the development of the state.

Mayere said the state has the largest solar power base in Nigeria putting at 500 megawatt per square meter.”

He also said that by 2017, we intend to set up Kaduna Energy Law, that will regulate efficient usage and regular wastages.

