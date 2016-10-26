_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigerians-dodge-tax/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/want-stay-healthy-two-bananas-day-answer/banana/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Kaduna assembly passes 19 bills in one year

October 26, 2016 Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna Latest News

THE  Kaduna State  Fifth Assembly has passed into law 19 of the 24 bills before it,  while  two bills  are at the committee level.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Honourable Nuhu Shadalafiya, gave the breakdown while speaking to Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna on Tuesday

He said those bills passed by the Assembly were critical for the  business of the day and capable of helping to fast-track the economic growth of the state ,as well as ensuring ,social justice and security of lives.

“The assembly is ready to support the government and take it to the next level by making Kaduna State great again,” he declared.

The lawmaker, who highlighted other achievements of the Assembly since it was inaugurated in June 2015,  said 24 bills were presented but that only 19 were passed into law after due process.

One of the passed bills included the KADIPA law, which was aimed at providing an enabling environment for investors and also create job opportunities for youths in the state.

Others were the Tax Codification law, which gives the use of TSA, as well as the Pension Reforms bill.

