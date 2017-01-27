Kaduk introduces easy payment plan for travellers

In a bid to serve customers better and to meet up travel related needs, Kaduk Travels and Tours has introduced an easy payment plan to help clienteles fulfill travel needs.

Kaduk Travel which clocked one few weeks ago, kept to its inaugural promise to scale-up its travel offerings through innovation, which gave birth to its installments payment plan for any choice of travel package(s).

Speaking with Travelpulse&MICE in Ibadan, recently, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kaduk Travels and Tours, Mr Kola Arogundade disclosed that they were out to pamper customers with the best travel packages by treating them as kings.

“The recession is a big clog for most travellers nowadays. For them to still be on board with the trend of things, we are planning for our customers not to feel the hard bite of the economy through our alternation plan.

“Maintaining a mutual relationship at this period is key to our company and in doing this we have lined-up different incentives for our customers to mark the beginning of our second year in the travel business and industry.

“We have designed a soft or rather an easy payment plan through special arrangements to enjoy our travel offers.

“We are giving our clients across board the opportunity to start depositing into a special account for their vacations and other travel fare and when it is up to 50 per cent of their return ticket, they can purchase the flight ticket while the balance would be paid after returning from their trip and in two months interval.”

For corporate and high networth customers, Arogundade explained that as upscale customers, they were to pay 75 per cent of their air ticket instantly while the balance is spread over two months.

Apart from the payment plan, Kaduk Travels and Tours has added low cost accommodation schedule in different choice areas in the UK and other European countries for spouse, family or small groups who want to get the best at pocket friendly rates.

Our aim which was strictly to give exquisite and affordable travel packages was bore out of our passion to not only added value to customers’ services but also to create a balance service platform with our counterpart out side Nigeria.

