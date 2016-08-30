JUSUN wants ‘no work, no pay’ provision removed from Trade Union Act

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has advocated the removal of the ‘no work, no pay’ provision from the extant labour law in the country, the Trade Union Act.

JUSUN made its position known as it elected its new national executive members during its third National Delegates Conference in Katsina at the weekend.

The National President of JUSUN, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, who was re-elected at the delegates’ conference, advocated that ‘no work, no pay’ be expunged from the trade dispute act.

This, according to him, is necessary because such provision negates the whole excess of collective bargaining, social dialogue and of course, increases productivity.

“I read in the dailies where a state governor who owes my members seven months salaries on the pretence of ‘no work, no pay,’ 18 months for local government workers, 42 months arrears of pension and gratuities is saying it is a criminal breach of contract for employer not to pay workers salaries, what a hypocrisy?

He said the union is determined to continue fighting to ensure independence of the judiciary, in accordance with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The JUSUN president further stated that the union intends to approach the same court to apply for garnishee of accounts of defaulted state governors.

According to comrade Adamu, both government and private sector employers today, breach the labour law, regulations and order, while ignoring Section 15 of the Labour Act, CAP L1, Law of Federation, 2014.

The Act says “wages shall become due and is payable at the end of each period for which the contract is expected to subsist, that is to say daily, weekly or at such other period as may be agreed upon, provided that where the period is more than one month, the wages shall become due and payable at intervals not exceeding one month.”

Meanwhile the union has also elected its new executives to pilot the affairs of JUSUN for the next four years. The newly executives who were returned unopposed include Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu as President and Olasami Toye Dido as Deputy President.

Others are Babaguri Abbo as National Financial Secretary; Ezeh Chinnedu as National Organising Secretary; Abioye Emmanuel, Vice president South West; Abdul Nasir A. Mohammed, Vice President, North West; Ahmadu Bello, Vice President, North East; Musa Jimoh, National Treasurer and Saidu Magaji as the National Assistant Secretary.

Also Ahmed A. Ahmed was returned as Assistant Financial Secretary; Mahmud A. Amin as Legal Adviser, Ochia Friday as National Auditor and Mark Ifezue as Vice President, South East.