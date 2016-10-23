_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/hoodlums-attack-ad-supporters-ondo/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/building-consensus-around-truth-public-interest-critical-nigerias-development-ajimobi/awo-award/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Justice Ngwuta’s letter on Amaechi, others: Democracy in danger —PDP

October 23, 2016 Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja Latest News

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, raised the alarm on the letter written by Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Mahmud Mohammed.

In the letter, Justice Ngwuta accused the Minister of Transport, Rotimi  Amaechi and others in the plot to subvert justice in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates in Rivers State and that of the Labour Party in Ebonyi State in the last general election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Sunday, by its national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party described the alleged involvement of top members of the APC-led Federal Government in the act of impunity as ridiculous.

“Nigeria is sliding aggressively into anarchy and the country’s democracy is indeed in grave danger,” the statement said.

According to the party, “we are further calling on all stakeholders in the Nigerian State, the international community, the media, the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and all well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and stop this constitutional rape before it is too late. Nigeria is sliding aggressively into anarchy and this must not be allowed.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us irrespective of party affiliations, tribe and religion. The APC must be stopped forthwith from these reckless acts of impunity, as it is no longer acceptable.”

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online