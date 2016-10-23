Justice Ngwuta’s letter on Amaechi, others: Democracy in danger —PDP

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, raised the alarm on the letter written by Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Mahmud Mohammed.

In the letter, Justice Ngwuta accused the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and others in the plot to subvert justice in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates in Rivers State and that of the Labour Party in Ebonyi State in the last general election.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Sunday, by its national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party described the alleged involvement of top members of the APC-led Federal Government in the act of impunity as ridiculous.

“Nigeria is sliding aggressively into anarchy and the country’s democracy is indeed in grave danger,” the statement said.

According to the party, “we are further calling on all stakeholders in the Nigerian State, the international community, the media, the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and all well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and stop this constitutional rape before it is too late. Nigeria is sliding aggressively into anarchy and this must not be allowed.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us irrespective of party affiliations, tribe and religion. The APC must be stopped forthwith from these reckless acts of impunity, as it is no longer acceptable.”