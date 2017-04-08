Julius Agwu releases first single “Second Chance” after brain surgery

The Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor and musician, Julius Agwu has released his first offering after a successful brain surgery in the US.

The song titled “Second Chance” thematises his gratitude to God after three sets of tumours, the size of a golf ball, were removed from his brain.

Julius Agwu in an interview with INSPAYA TV on Wednesday said he almost attempted suicide after he was diagnosed of brain tumour.

He said, “I started putting my documents and properties together for my wife just in case I didn’t make it. One day, they were not home, I almost committed suicide”.

Julius, who lost his memory after the surgery, said he saw his father who died in 2002 telling him to go back.

“I am a living testimony of God’s miracle. The devil works in mysterious ways, but God works in miraculous ways; both of them are mi-mi, but one is mi-er than the other,” a healthy Julius quipped.

“I have made a covenant with God to use all my platform to glorify Him,” he concluded.