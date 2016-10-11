Judges’ arrest: Student body lauds DSS

THE National Association of Nigerian Post-graduate Students (NAN-POSTGRADs) has expressed support for the Department of State Service (DSS) in its fight against corruption and acts that could threaten internal security.

Mr Kingsley Nwanze, the President of the association, expressed the support in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nwanze expressed surprise at the reaction of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and National Judicial Council (NJC) to the arrest of some judges by the DSS operatives.

He described the arrest as a “positive action to rescue the nation from judicial rascality’’.

Nwanze noted that the organisations had not done the needful by disciplining those judges and refering them to necessary security agencies for prosecution.

He said that if such action was taken, the “DSS would not have gone on a rescue mission’’.

The president said that if the revelations in the service press statement were objects of fact, “then any right thinking person or organisation should rather appreciate the collective efforts of the DSS in ridding the judiciary of endemic corruption than vilification’’.

“For us as an organisation, we cannot but give kudos to these positive actions aimed at making our judicial system the fair arbiter of good justice.

“This has also shown that it is no longer business as usual, a situation where justice is no longer for the highest bidder rather than for those who deserve justice,’’ he said.

Nwanze urged the DSS to sustain the tempo in the fight against corruption and not to be deterred by negative criticisms by interested parties.

“It is also true that there are individual actions that can jeopardise the internal security of our dear nation, while the corrupt action of these judges has potent capacities to do so,’’ Nwanze said.

He said that the association supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the actions that he had taken so far, to rid Nigeria of corruption, adding that they were in line with constitutional provisions.

According to him, to rid a nation of corruption is in the interest of everybody irrespective of religion, ethnicity, profession and status.