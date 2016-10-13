Jegede assures Ondo youths of brighter future

Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has promised to make youths in the state employers of labour instead of job hunters if elected.

The PDP candidate, who assured youths in the state brighter future, said his government would give priority to their empowerment.

Jegede gave the assurance in Akure yesterday, when the state government rewarded the 300 athletes who made the state proud at the 2012 National Sports Festival, held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Jegede said if elected, his government would encourage youths to look in the direction of becoming self-employed and economically fit to accommodate others in their respective businesses.

According to him, “the time has come for us to make our youths realise their potentials, that they can be useful for themselves and be responsible for the financial fortune of others if given the right environment to thrive.