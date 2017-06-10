JDPC to hold child’s rights confab June 12

THE Women Development and Child’s Rights Programme of Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), of the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan is set to hold its annual key stakeholders conference on child’ s rights tomorrow, Monday June 12, 2017.

The programme which is one of the major activities in the intervention programme of the commission tagged “Action against Child Trafficking and Labour in Ibadan Oyo State” is targeted at facilitating joint action among key stakeholders on child’s rights issues in the pacesetter state will be held at the JPDC premises.

The programme officer of the JPDC, Ayorinde Olanipekun stated that June 12 of every year has been set aside by the United Nations Organization (UNO) to mark the World Day against Child Labour.

He added that the theme for the 2017 celebration is “Effects of Conflicts and Disasters on Child Labour” and highlights at the conference will include paper presentations by resource persons and other presentations by School Based Children Groups (Child’s Rights Clubs) including; drama, speech, poetry; presentation of a video documentary on child trafficking and labour in Ibadan.