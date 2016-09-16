logo

Jaysinthe brings his groove to fans

September 16, 2016 / : Rotimi Ige

Emerging London-based Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Jaysinthe – real name Junior Ejimofor – is proud to make his debut, with the brand new single titled ‘My Groove’, featuring up and coming ‘Hip-Soul’ musician Kobi Mex.

As the first signs of autumn begin to surface, Jaysinthe’s ‘My Groove’ is just the right track to lift listeners’ moods. The record is a gloriously smooth and summery tune, with strong Pop and R&B sensibilities merged with Afrobeats influences and produced by Jaysinthe himself.

With the sheer talent and ability to deconstruct, rebuild and merge Pop, R&B and Afrobeats sounds, in ways that most music producers can’t, Jaysinthe has always had a calling for music. He began making songs at just 13-year olds, and had hand-built his first music studio behind his parents’ house at the age of 19.

Just before he releases his debut EP later this year, the brand new offering ‘My Groove’ is the perfect introduction for Jaysinthe. Speaking about his inspiration behind the track, the Nigerian native says, “I made ‘My Groove’ to highlight my unique sounds. I believe I’m bringing something different to the table, and I hope listeners can hear that on this record”.

