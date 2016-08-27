JAMB set to upload names of successful candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said hat it will soon commence the uploading names of candidates who have been offered admission into tertiary institution on their website.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the board will ensure that Nigerian children are not unjustly denied admission in any institution of their choice.

He said that the names of candidates that had satisfactorily met the admission rules and regulations of the institutions and that of the Federal Government would be uploaded soon.

“We have just concluded a five-day Technical Committee meeting on Admission that started on Aug. 22 at the Bayero University Kano.

“A lot was deliberated upon and at the end everything came out successful.

“We have ensured that the admissions are done in line with the set rules and regulations as provided by the Federal Government and the various institutions.

“We are aware that the function of admission of candidates is solely the job of the Senates of institutions and what we do as a board is to see the guidelines used in admitting the candidates and ensure ratification.

“We are passionate about ensuring that no candidate that meets any of the admission rules and guidelines as provided by both the institution and government is denied admission for whatever reason,’’ he said.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had at the opening of the meeting said that admissions would be carried out based on guidelines approved for each institution by their respective proprietors.

He also said that preference expressed for the institutions and courses by the candidates would also be followed.

Oloyede assured that the admission of candidates into the respective first choice institutions would be smooth.