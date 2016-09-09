Ize-Iyamu expresses satisfaction in PDP lawmakers as Urhoghide award scholarship to students

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has expressed delight at the representation offered by the party’s lawmakers in the National Assembly, describing them as “worthy ambassadors of the PDP.”

Ize-Iyamu stated this in Benin during the award of scholarships to 88 secondary and university students drawn from the seven local government areas in the Edo South Senatorial District by the lawmaker representing the area, Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

He said, “I’m happy with the representation of our representatives. It is one thing to make promises before election; it is another thing to fulfil those promises when elected. Our representatives are fulfilling their electioneering promises.

“Not too long ago, he invited us to an empowerment programme, where many people benefitted. He promised to give scholarship to our young ones, who need assistance to pursue their academic goals and he just did that.

“We had an APC senator, who for four years did nothing like this happen. The difference between the APC and the PDP is very clear. A PDP senator has shown clearly what it means to have elected representatives in the Senate chambers.”

In his address to the students, Senator Urhoghide, who is the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, said he had long wanted to serve his people but he never got the opportunity, thanking the PDP for giving him the privilege to serve his people.

He regretted that the state government has never considered it important to give bursary and scholarships to indigent Edo State students in about eight years, raising question marks about the priorities of “a government that does not value education.”

He handed the batch one recipient of the scholarship awards certificates, charging them to avail themselves of the financial support to achieving their academic goals.

Also speaking, Edo State chairman of the PDP, Dan Orbih, said the scholarship award was timely at a time the state government has shown dislike for scholarship and payment of bursary.

The Senator Matthew Urhoghide Scholarship Scheme (MUSS) has Professor Dennis Agbonlahor as chairman and Dr Emmanuel Egharevba as secretary.