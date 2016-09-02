_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/rio-2016-paralympics-nigerians-bank-special-athletes-gold-harvest-brazil/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/rio-2016-paralympics-nigerians-bank-special-athletes-gold-harvest-brazil/papalympic-nigeria/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Dfads":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=dfads&p=20248"}}_ap_ufee

I’ve brought in fighters —Tanzania head coach

September 02, 2016 / :

Tanzania head coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa has pledged a tough time for  host, the  Super Eagles in today’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying fixture in Uyo.

Speaking with supersport.com, Mkwasa alluded to the fact that they were buoyant ahead of the game.

“Our game against Nigeria is important, and even though we will be playing away, I want to ensure we give 100 per cent. I have called up players who I believe will deliver, but the door is always opened for any player who will prove his best,” Mkwasa said.

Top of the Mkwasa’s hit list is captain Mbwana Samatta, who is the only foreign-based player in the squad. He has been in red-hot form for his club in Belgium since moving from TP Mazembe.

Mkwasa dropped several familiar faces, such as Mwinyi Kazimoto, Erasto Nyomi, Aggreh Morris and Juma Nyoso.

Both Nigeria and Tanzania are out of contention for a place in Gabon 2017, as the group has already been won by Egypt.

