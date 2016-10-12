ITB Berlin announces boom in cruise tourism

In recent years, cruises have become a boom segment of the travel industry. In 2015, around 22 million cruises were undertaken worldwide, so that compared to the previous year the cruise market grew by around three per cent. These are findings of a special survey by the World Travel Monitor, carried out by IPK International and commissioned by ITB Berlin. Europe is the second most important source market.

Behind North America, the undisputed leader with a market share of 59 per cent in 2015, Europe, with a market share of 32 per cent, has become the world’s second most important source market in the cruise sector.

Cruises to European destinations account for 78 per cent of the European market, with Spain being the most popular destination (18 per cent). The Caribbean occupies second place (16 per cent) and is the only destination outside Europe among the top five destinations of European cruise tourists. Italy is the third most popular cruise destination among Europeans.

Diversity and relaxation

Few other type of holidays offer similar opportunities for relaxation as well as for making new experiences, either on board or on local excursions. When on cruises, Europeans especially enjoy relaxing, sightseeing as well as exploring foreign countries and cultures. Ultimately, it is also important to them to enjoy ’the sea, water and nature’.

Cruise tourists spend more money

There are many opportunities for tourists to spend extra money while being on a cruise – be it on an excursion, while shopping or enjoying an on-board spa. Even if cruises are said to no longer be as exclusive or expensive as they used to be, spending in this holiday segment is significantly higher than in others. While Europeans on average spent 107 Euros per night on all holiday trips in 2015, cruise tourists more than doubled that figure with an average of 218 Euros. Large number of travel agency bookings.

At 60 per cent, the internet is also the preferred booking channel of Europeans when it comes to cruises. However, travel agencies continue to account for an above-average number of cruise bookings.