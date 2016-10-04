Isah chides critics of Bauchi gov

THE chairman of a pressure group in Bauchi State, Loyalists and Awareness Group, Comrade Iliyasu Isah, has criticsed the critics of the dissolution of newly created districts and village areas in Bauchi State by the immediate past state administration.

Isah said such critics of incumbent Governor Mohammed Abubakar, were only out to retard the wheel of development in the state.

He claimed that the creation of the districts and villages undermined due process, because, in his opinion, the exercise was meant to curry political favour at the dawn of the 2015 elections in the country.

He therefore advised those he termed ‘insinuators’ to desist from their retrogressive tendencies and join forces with the current administration in Bauchi towards placing it on higher pedestals in all ramifications.

His words: ‘’Despite the creation of the new district and village areas by the last administration, the then authorities failed to win the Bauchi South senatorial seat in the 2015 elections, a clear indication of the unacceptability for the created areas by the people,’’ Isah claimed.

He said the excitement trailing the latest government action among the stakeholders in the affected areas showed they were not satisfied with the creation of those districts and villages in the first instance

The chairman of group also commended Governor Abubakar for awarding contracts for the construction of some roads in both urban and rural areas, as the action would go a long way in opening more outlets for the movement of goods and people.