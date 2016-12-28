IPAC berates OYSIEC on planned Oyo council poll

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Oyo State chapter, has berated the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) for what it described as its poor preparation and non-communication with stakeholders ahead of the local government elections scheduled for February 11 2017, in the state.

It said the announcement by OYSIEC to conduct the polls on the said date was in disparity with the body language of the commission on the exercise.

The Oyo State chairman of IPAC, Alhaji Waheed Oyewole, expressed the displeasure of the council about the development at a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Oyewole, who claimed that OYSIEC had failed to reply several letters written by IPAC, alleged that the disposition had further exposed the insincerity of the electoral umpire to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

OYSIEC had announced February 11, as the date for conducting elections into the 33 LGAs and the newly created 35 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in the state.

Oyewole, who expressed displeasure over what it described as a care-free attitude of the commission towards the polls, however maintained that IPAC, by the action, was not calling for a postponement of the elections but for the electoral body to act in accordance with the issued time-table and laid down rules.

He said: “The announcement by OYSIEC to conduct an election in February 11, 2017 has not been met with the right attitude towards the actualisation of the said election.

“The unpreparedness of OYSIEC has exposed their insincerity to conduct a free, fair and credible election if at all it did happen. As we speak, IPAC has written several letters to the Chairman of OYSIEC as regards the forthcoming council polls but there was never a reply from the Commission.

“Apart from the time-table that was released, OYSIEC has failed to give out appropriate forms to all political parties for effective participation. We suspect the inevitable as regards OYSIEC failure to put up all machineries that should be in place.

“OYSIEC is not sincere about the conduct of Local Government election in the state. We can’t wait indefinitely. We are ready for February election if OYSIEC is ready. We will not allow them to rest because we are ready to sit down with them and sort out any challenges likely militating against the conduct of the election. I don’t think anything should be done in secrecy. IPAC is an advisory body, and we’re ever ready to function in that regard effectively.

“In view of all this, IPAC hereby enjoins OYSIEC to henceforth do the needful and communicate well with all political parties,” Oyewole stated.

On the possibility of including the LCDAs in the election, the IPAC chairman said the council was imploring the electoral body to inspire the confidence of all stakeholders in its ability to conduct a free, fair and credible poll.