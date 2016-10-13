International agency re-certifies NAHCO

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (NAHCO Aviance) has gained another international recognition with the recertification of its operations by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety audit.

The re-certification which runs till June 12, 2018, has replaced the one which expired June this year.

IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations Program (ISAGO) is an audit programme for ground handling companies serving airlines at airports, which is built around a set of harmonised, globally recognised standards.

The current certification clears NAHCO in major operational disciplines including Organisation and Management (ORM); Load Control (LOD); Passenger and Baggage Handling (PAB); Aircraft Handling and Loading (HDL); Aircraft Ground Movement (AGM) and Cargo and Mail Handling (CGM).

The company got different certifications for its Lagos and Abuja operations.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Operating Officer for NAHCO, Mr Yahaya Hassan, said “We are glad we have achieved this again. Our excellent processes and procedures endear us to world leaders in aviation.”

According to Yahaya Hassan who led the process of the re-certification, NAHCO’s Kano operation is next in line for ISAGO certification.