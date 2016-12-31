He intentionally packed out my belongings out of his house —Wife

A Lagos female resident with three children, Kehinde Imran, has pleaded with an Oja’ba/Mapo Grade ‘C’ customary court, sitting at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, to separate her and her husband, Muritala, because of his several beatings, uncaring attitude and also preventing her from working.

According to the plaintiff, their marriage was contracted about nine years ago and the three children produced by the marriage are under the care of the defendant.

“He intentionally packed out my belongings out of his house and afterwards monitors my movements. I want the court to separate us and I want to have our last born, who is just 4-year-old. There is no more love between us. I can no longer cope. That is all I can say,” Kehinde told the court.

Responding to the allegations against him, the defendant, Muritala said: “I married her as a virgin about 11 years ago. Though, I agreed with the claim about the divorce, but I don’t want the children to live with her.”

Having listened to evidence from both parties, the president of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, granted the divorce on non-payment of dowry. He orders the three children in the marriage to be given to the plaintiff. and that he should be paying N10, 000 as feeding allowance to the plaintiff. In addition to this, he should be responsible for their education and health services.