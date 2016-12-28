Inheritance: Sultan rejects bill seeking equality between male, female

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has rejected the bill seeking equality in sharing of inheritance between male and female children, saying the bill is against Islamic religion and, therefore, unacceptable to Muslims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the bill is seeking equality for male and female children in the sharing of inherited family wealth or property.

The bill also proposes that a widow is entitled to the custody of her children unless it is contrary to the interests and welfare of the children.

The bill also seeks that a widow shall have the right to remarry any man of her choice and should have the right to a fair share in the inheritance of her late husband’s property and the right to live in her matrimonial house.

“Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do.

“Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been living peacefully with Christians and followers of other religions in this country. Therefore, we should be allowed to perform our religion effectively,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the Senate to not consider the bill because of its religious implications.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, gave the assurance that the state government would continue to support the Qur’anic recitation competition.

Yari and that his wife, Asma’u, donated N500,000 to each male and female winner of the seventh category of the competition – recitation of the Qur’an with Tafsir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the winners are Faisal Muhammad from Shinkafi Local Government Area and Subai’a Sa’idu from Gusau Local Government Area.

NAN also reported that the state government donated a car to each of the male and female winners.

Other prizes, including refrigerators, televisions, sewing machines and money were also given to winners of all the seven categories of the competition.