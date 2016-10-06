INEC presents certificates of return to Obaseki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday in Benin, presented certificates of return to Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, winners of Edo gubernatorial election.

Dr Mustafa Muhammed, INEC National Commissioner in-charge of South-South zone, presented the certificates to the governor-elect and his deputy.

In a brief remark, Obaseki said he dedicated his victory to God Almighty, adding that one of the reasons he contested the poll was to expand and attract resources into state.

He thanked Edo people for their support during and after the election and vowed to put their interest first before his.

He lauded INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Sam Olumekun, thanked the people of Edo and the security agencies for conducting a peaceful election.

INEC National Commissioner, Dr Mustafa Muhammed, promised that INEC would improve the electoral system in conduct of future elections.