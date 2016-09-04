Indigenes call for resuscitation of Igbomina Oba’s meeting

A socio-cultural association of all indigenes of Igbomina in Kwara State, the Omo Ibile Igbomina, has advocated the resuscitation of regular joint meeting of all traditional rulers of the area to foster unity and development.

The people of Igbomina are found in three local government areas of Isin, Ifelodun and Irepodun of Kwara state, with five first class traditional rulers and several others in the second class category.

Speaking during a special quarterly meeting of the association in Ilorin, on Thursday, the national president, Timothy Adebayo, who canvassed quarterly meeting of Igbomina kings, said the meeting should be held in the historical town of Ajase Ipo.

He observed that the meeting would give the traditional rulers a sense of belonging and encourage better understanding among them and their subjects.

Adebayo, who noted that separate traditional council meetings of traditional rulers in Igbomina in their local government areas would not help foster progress, unity and development in the entire Igbomina land, added, “when they resume the joint meeting as was the case before the creation of the local government areas, they would be able to discuss matters of interest bordering on sustainable peace, greater development, security and improved living standard of indigenes of the area.”

The association, which congratulated the two traditional rulers who were recently elevated as first class royal fathers in the state by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed (Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede and Olupako of Share, Oba Abubakar Garba), said the traditional rulers would assist government in its efforts at promoting peace and security in the area.

Speaking on the planned Igbomina Day scheduled to hold in November 2016, the national president said the festival was aimed at raising N500 million for the establishment of Igbomina community radio station by obtaining a licence and acquiring equipment as well as providing modern facilities in the Ile Igbomina (Igbomina town hall) in order to make the place generate revenue.

Adebayo also said the occasion would witness the conferment of honorary awards on sons and daughters of the area, who had distinguished themselves in their different areas of endeavour.

Notable among them are movie practitioners, Alhaji Yinka Quadri from Oro; Chief Ade Afolayan (Adelove) from Agbamu; Ray Eyiwunmi from Aran Orin; Pa Olasehinde (Ajirebi) from Patako; fuji musician, Alhaji Abdulwasiu Ajibola (Pasuma) from Oro; Raji Owonikoko from Ijomu and Alhaja Hasanat Abake from Share.