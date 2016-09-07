Indian tourism minister bans women in short dresses

An Indian tourism minister has sparked controversy after he suggested that female tourists should not wear short dresses and skirts.

Tourism minister, Maresh Sharma backpedalled on the comments this week.

Sharma said on Sunday in Agra, “For their own safety, women foreign visitors should not wear short dresses and skirts. Indian culture is different from western culture.”

Facing a backlash, he said he wanted to advise tourists to be discreet when visiting temples and a full ban would be ‘unimaginable’.