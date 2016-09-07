logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Indian tourism minister bans women in short dresses

September 07, 2016 / :

An Indian tourism minister has sparked controversy after he suggested that female tourists should not wear short dresses and skirts.

Tourism minister, Maresh Sharma backpedalled on the comments this week.

Sharma said on Sunday in Agra, “For their own safety, women foreign visitors should not wear short dresses and skirts. Indian culture is different from western culture.”

Facing a backlash, he said he wanted to advise tourists to be discreet when visiting temples and a full ban would be ‘unimaginable’.

 

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News