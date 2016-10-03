Independence: There is hope for Nigeria —Kumuyi •As Okowa charges religious leaders

As Nigeria celebrates 56th independence anniversary in a state of economic recession, the General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has asked Nigerians to focus on the good things that have happened to the country, instead of misadventures.

He said there is hope for the country with the pace of the country’s democratic development, urging the Federal Government to look beyond oil for the country’s economic growth.

Speaking with journalists at Benin Airport, on his way to Delta State for a church programme, Kumuyi regretted that some clerics now indulge in undignifying activities and lifestyles.

On the nation’s 56th independence anniversary, he said: “We need to thank God for everything. There are things to look into for us to become a better society but we are thanking God for what has happened already.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged religious leaders to be fearless in preaching the word of God to the people in positions of authority.

The governor said this on Sunday, during a special church service organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, which had the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Kumuyi, in attendance.

“At this very challenging time in our nation, it is time for Christians to speak out without fear and without seeking for any favour. It is time to say the truth to our leaders that we may in our various offices, work with the fear of God,” he said.

He said that it was important for those holding positions of authority to serve the people with the fear of God.

God will heal Nigeria if the people genuinely turn to Him, disclosing that there was strong hope that Nigeria would come out of the current economic recession stronger and more united.

While commending Pastor Kumuyi for his steadfastness in preaching the word of God, Governor Okowa urged the church not to relent in praying for the state and the country and assured Delta people of his administration’s commitment to serve them with the fear of God.

Pastor Kumuyi, who spoke on , “Redemption and restoration”, said God will redeem His people and restore what they have lost if they turn to Him and genuinely repent from their evil ways.