Independence Day: Fashion through the decades!

October 01, 2016 / :

As Nigerians roll out the drums to celebrate another Independence Day anniversary, there is no doubt that fashion in the country has evolved over the years. The early 1960s were surely a time of glamorous fashion in Nigeria.

Some trends that took the fashion industry by storm then were; the oleku style (a baggy sleeved buba worn over a wrapper that reaches above the knee), mini skirts and dresses, bejeweled native wear, wide-legged pants paired with tight fitted shirts with the first two buttons opened. Hairstyles like afro, jerry curl as well as  chunky heeled shoes, chunky neck accessories, and so on were also the order of the day. Socialites, political figures and their wives were part of  the fashion frenzy of the early 50s and 60s.

Overtime, fashion has become more daring and sophisticated. The styles of the 60s, 70s and 80s which are  now referred to as ‘old school’ are gradually making a comeback. This week,  STYLE presents  to you some of the styles and fashion that made waves in the 60s and 70s.
The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

