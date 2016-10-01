Independence Day: Fashion through the decades!

As Nigerians roll out the drums to celebrate another Independence Day anniversary, there is no doubt that fashion in the country has evolved over the years. The early 1960s were surely a time of glamorous fashion in Nigeria.

Some trends that took the fashion industry by storm then were; the oleku style (a baggy sleeved buba worn over a wrapper that reaches above the knee), mini skirts and dresses, bejeweled native wear, wide-legged pants paired with tight fitted shirts with the first two buttons opened. Hairstyles like afro, jerry curl as well as chunky heeled shoes, chunky neck accessories, and so on were also the order of the day. Socialites, political figures and their wives were part of the fashion frenzy of the early 50s and 60s.

Overtime, fashion has become more daring and sophisticated. The styles of the 60s, 70s and 80s which are now referred to as ‘old school’ are gradually making a comeback. This week, STYLE presents to you some of the styles and fashion that made waves in the 60s and 70s.

