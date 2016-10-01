Independence: CAN wants Nigerians to support FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its effort to make the country great again.

The Secretary of Kaduna State chapter of the association, Rev. Sunday Ibrahim, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Saturday.

Ibrahim urged Nigerians to give leaders of the country time to fix the nation’s socioeconomic and political problems.

“Yes. it is disturbing that the country is 56 and people are still suffering, but it is only a matter of time and things would turn around for good.

“As followers, we should stop lamenting and contribute our quota toward building the nation to greater heights. Let’s be positive in our thought and actions and continue to pray for our dear country.

“I am confident that the storm will soon be over and Nigeria shall be great again. Let us give our leaders more time and I am sure they will fix the country,” he said.

He, however, called on the leaders to stop complaining about past administration flaws and channel all resources, intellect and time to fix the nation.

He said that at 60, Nigeria would be among the comity of great nations, adding that the country had all its takes to be great.

Ibrahim lauded Federal Government’s efforts toward improving security in the country, but called for more prayers to ensure success in the fight against insurgency.

He also urged the government to step up its economic programmes to end the suffering of Nigerians.