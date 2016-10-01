_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fg-plans-13-6m-school-enrolment-2020/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigeria56-buhari-low-key-celebration-aso-rock/buhari-osinbajo-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Independence: CAN wants Nigerians to support FG

October 01, 2016 / :

The  Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its effort to make the country great again.

The Secretary of Kaduna State chapter of the association, Rev. Sunday Ibrahim, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Saturday.

Ibrahim urged Nigerians to give leaders of the country time to fix the nation’s socioeconomic and political problems.

“Yes. it is disturbing that the country is 56 and people are still suffering, but it is only a matter of time and things would turn around for good.

“As followers, we should stop lamenting and contribute our quota toward building the nation to greater heights. Let’s be positive in our thought and actions and continue to pray for our dear country.

“I am confident that the storm will soon be over and Nigeria shall be great again. Let us give our leaders more time and I am sure they will fix the country,” he said.

He, however, called on the leaders to stop complaining about past administration flaws and channel all resources, intellect and time to fix the nation.

He said that at 60, Nigeria would be among the comity of great nations, adding that the country had all its takes to be great.

Ibrahim lauded Federal Government’s efforts toward improving security in the country, but called for more prayers to ensure success in the fight against insurgency.

He also urged the government to step up its economic programmes to end the suffering of Nigerians.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News