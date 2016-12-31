I’m tired of the public disgrace and fed up with the union —Wife

A woman, Mrs Abiodun Olanrewaju, has pleaded with an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, to dissolve her 3-year-old marriage.

She told the court she was no longer interested in the marriage because her husband is insensitive to her condition and not giving her rest of mind, which is affecting her health.

“I got married to my husband three years ago and till date, I have not had an issue. My husband is not concerned or bothered about my state of childlessness because his first wife already had two children for him. Instead of being concerned about my state , all he did was to add up to my problem by fighting and victimising me.

“When the stress he was giving me was getting too much, I reported him to my parents and his siblings because his parents are dead. They called him and spoke to him but he didn’t change.

“He later went to my mother where she sells at Bode market, Ibadan that she wants me to pack out of the house for the main time because of my present condition. My mother disagreed with him because the reason he gave wasn’t tenable enough.

“But I later rented a house, paid the house rent by myself and packed out of his house some months after he went to my mother because he would not desist from victimising me.

“He even came to my shop at Bode market to beat me up after I had left his house.

“While I was with him, there was nothing like sexual intercourse between both of us for more than a year.

“I’m tired of the public disgrace and fed up with the union please separate us.”

Responding, the defendant, Mr Sarafa Olanrewaju, refuted all the allegations.

According to him,”There has been no misunderstanding between us since we got married, but she and my first wife were always at loggerheads.

“She told me to rent a house for her which I did in order to satisfy her.

“It’s not true that I wasn’t sensitive or touched by her state of bareness. I actually encouraged and supported every move she took in seeking solution to the problem and even went as far as giving her N15,000 for this.

“After she packed out of my home, I visited her at her shop and made attempt at making up and settling the rift between us and gave her N4,000 as food allowance because I still love her.

“When I saw she was adamant and still insisted on not coming back home, I reported her to her parents, but this effort also proved futile.

“I still love my wife and I’m against her plea for a divorce,” he stated.

The court having listened to both parties adjourned the case till January 5, 2017, while both should come with their witnesses.