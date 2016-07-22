Trending Now

I’m not menstruating at 19!

July 22, 2016 Monica Taiwo Share A Burden

Dear Taiwo,

I am 19 and I have not started menstruating. All my friends and class mates have started long before now. I cannot tell my mummy this because she will not answer me. I also want to start menstruating, please, what can I do? I am resuming school next week and I also want to talk about it with my friends.

Tina.

 

Dear Tina,

I am not a medical personnel, but I can tell you now that you need to see one to get help.

Starting your menses as early as nine or as late as anytime is a function of your biological make-up which cannot be similar to your friends’, but not withstanding, at 19 you should have started your menstrual cycle.

I will also advise that you speak with your mother about this; she is the only one you can confide in and rely on. Do so without delay so you both can seek medical help.

15 DAYS To REVERSE DIABETES No Matter How Long You've Had It!
A Timely Breakthrough Discovery!!!
How to Overcome 3 Types of Jedi-Jedi That Could Cripple Your Sex Life
loading...

Copyright © 2017 | Tribune Online