I’m happy with with Alakada’s success —Toyin Abraham

After her movie Alakada Reloaded, grossed N50 million in a week, popular actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, says she is super grateful for the box office success of the comedy movie.

Alakada Reloaded became one of the top grossing movies in 2017 after grossing N25 million in its first three days.

Speaking on the success of the movie, the Edo-State born actress said “I am very happy, God has been so good to me and my fans have been so wonderful. I am extremely happy. We worked really hard on this movie, and I’m glad the hard work is paying off. I was expecting something like this but not this big. N25 million in three days is huge.”

‘We have made N50 million now and it has only been a week since the movie was released to the cinemas. The rate at which we are selling out is mind-blowing, even in non-Yoruba-speaking state. I have been visiting different cinemas, along with other cast members and many other celebrities and people in large numbers have been storming the cinema to see the movie.

“It’s honestly humbling and I feel so loved and accepted. I am super grateful for this success and for the kind of fans I have. I just want this to continue as long as the movie remains in cinema.”

Alakada Reloaded, which is still showing in all cinemas, parades a star-studded cast both from the English and Yoruba film sector, as well as a host of Nigerian comedians and musical artistes. They include Ali Baba, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Mr Latin, Iyabo Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan and Toyin Abraham herself.