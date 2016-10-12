I’m hale, hearty, Okowa replies critics

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has debunked reports that he was critically ill and has been flown abroad for medical attention.

Dazed by the reports that made the round in the better part of the week, the governor advised journalists to imbibe the culture of responsible journalism, which demands a thorough investigation of issues before going to the press.

Governor cleared the air at the Government House Chapel in Asaba, on Wednesday, saying he was surprised at the blatant falsehood published by a section of the social and mainstream media suggesting that he collapsed and was flown abroad for medical attention.

“It is unfair and uncharitable to disseminate false information. It is very unfortunate at this age and time that people will intentionally misinform others when there are opportunity to find out what might have happened”, he observed.

“I am told that certain sections of the social media reported that I have been flown abroad for medical treatment. When and how did that happen? When I have been very busy treating hundreds of files on my table,” the governor added.

According to him, “The truth is that last Wednesday, I entered the washroom in my office and one of the tiles fell off from the wall and I had a minor cut on my head and I had two stitches, it was treated, and I was ok. People know I am a workaholic and that is why it didn’t stop me from working, I am hale and healthy.”

Governor Okowa expressed surprise that anybody will query why his Deputy, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro, will represent him at public functions even when it is a known fact that the Office of the Governor and that of the Deputy are one.

He advised media practitioners to always seek truthful information at all times before proceeding to publish their findings.

It will be recalled that some online and mainstream media (excluding Tribune Online) had reported that the governor was involved in a domestic accident and because of the severity of the injuries sustained; he had been flown abroad for medical attention.