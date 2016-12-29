I’m for even development – Fayose

GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said his administration will take developmental projects to all nooks and crannies of the state for even development.

The governor said he would not relegate any part of the state in the provision of social amenities that would make life better for all.

The governor said this while on a visit to some communities where some projects are to be executed by the state government.

A statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, said the governor ‎said he was working for posterity which would eventually judge everybody.

‎”By January 5, 2017, the affected structures would be pulled down for work to start. I commend the people of Ijero-Ekiti for their support. Already we are working on Ara-Iropora-Ijero Road. What we are doing is for posterity, we have dualised roads in Ikole, Omuo, Efon etc, we are working on roads in Ise, Emure among others and all projects will be delivered on time,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries, M‎rs Agbaje Felicia and Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, thanked the governor for the payment of their compensation before work would start.

Also, the governor, who was in Afao-Ekiti, said the state government would build a hospital in the area to serve communities in the axis.

He added that the Afao-Are Road would be rehabilitated.

The Alafao, Oba Joseph Ajibare Ademilua 11, thanked the governor for the giant strides being recorded in the state under his watch in spite of the economic recession in the country.

While in. Ilawe-Ekiti, Fayose said the state government would soon start work on the dualisation of the road in the town.

He was shown the project sites by the engineers that would supervise the project.