Ilorin women tested, sensitised on breast/cervical cancer

AS part of efforts to stem high rate of breast and cervical cancer in Kwara State, the wife of Kwara State governor, Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, has carried out sensitisation/awareness programme for over 2,000 female civil servants in the state on breast and cervical cancer.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the sensitisation exercise in Ilorin, a special assistant in the office of the first lady, Mr Lanre Bello, said that the programme was organised to enlighten women of all ages and status on causative factors and preventive measures about breast and cervical cancer.

“The participants were educated on causative factors and preventive measures they could adopt to avoid it, even though there are factors that are not naturally preventable because there is the risk factor of inheritance.

We informed and educated them on all these and more”, he said.

The programme, which was organised under the auspices of the first lady’s pet project, Life Empowered Anchors Hope (LEAH) charity organisation, also provided opportunities for women in the state to have themselves tested at LEAH Cancer Centre, Ilorin at affordable prices.

Mr Bello, who said that the LEAH charity organisation had established 28 centres across the 16 local government areas of the state, added that the target was to have the centre as close to people as possible.

“It’s our plan to open up more centres. We have the ultra modern centre at the GRA here in Ilorin. This is an advanced centre where we collate results from all these outposts to do further screening for more women”, he said.